Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BBBY. ValuEngine raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.70.

BBBY opened at $8.20 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,294,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,074,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,426,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 308,811 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 180,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 754,975 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 423,606 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

