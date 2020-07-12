Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BBBY. ValuEngine raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.70.

BBBY opened at $8.20 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,294,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,074,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,426,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 308,811 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 180,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 754,975 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 423,606 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Analyst Recommendations for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bed Bath & Beyond Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at UBS Group
Bed Bath & Beyond Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at UBS Group
Bed Bath & Beyond PT Lowered to $12.00 at Raymond James
Bed Bath & Beyond PT Lowered to $12.00 at Raymond James
Exane Derivatives Sells 453 Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
Exane Derivatives Sells 453 Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Cyberark Software Ltd
Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Cyberark Software Ltd
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.
Invesco Ltd. Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Kadant Inc.
Invesco Ltd. Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Kadant Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report