Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Raymond James

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.70.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,294,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,074,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,426,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 140.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 308,811 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 180,213 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 754,975 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after buying an additional 423,606 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

