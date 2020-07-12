Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Raymond James

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the retailer’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.70.
Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,294,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,074,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,426,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 140.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 308,811 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 180,213 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 754,975 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after buying an additional 423,606 shares during the period.
Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
