Exane Derivatives Sells 453 Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Exane Derivatives lowered its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,995.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,702,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,984 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period.

Shares of EMB stock opened at $109.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.63. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $117.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

