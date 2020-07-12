Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Cyberark Software by 79.2% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 1,413.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,572,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

Cyberark Software stock opened at $109.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.15, a P/E/G ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cyberark Software Ltd has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.20.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.69 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Cyberark Software from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Cyberark Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cyberark Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cyberark Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Cyberark Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.