Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,059 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $35,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,886,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,186 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,077,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,902,000 after purchasing an additional 120,143 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,540,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,342 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,401,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,054,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,404,000 after buying an additional 487,837 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

NYSE MMC opened at $109.46 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $119.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

