Invesco Ltd. Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,094 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.35% of Kadant worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 2.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadant by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kadant by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Kadant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Sidoti lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Kadant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kadant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NYSE:KAI opened at $109.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.21. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Kadant had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $159.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

In other Kadant news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 8,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $743,271.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 33,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,398.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 4,000 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,914,847.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,780 shares of company stock worth $1,329,331 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

