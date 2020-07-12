Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 1,995.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4,753.8% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $85,000.

EMB opened at $109.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.63. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $117.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

