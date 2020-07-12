Cypress Capital Group Makes New Investment in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $108.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.35. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $125.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.55 and its 200-day moving average is $103.09.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.83%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALXN shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. William Blair lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

