State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 490 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 310.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LCI Industries by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on LCII shares. Sidoti lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of LCI Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded LCI Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $108.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.56. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $55.29 and a 52-week high of $122.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.48.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $659.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.42 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 44.52%.

In related news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $508,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,469 shares in the company, valued at $528,414.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.