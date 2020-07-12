Axa Has $426,000 Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Axa cut its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,768,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 473,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,304,000 after buying an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,709,000 after buying an additional 23,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.38.

NYSE:CSL opened at $113.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.49 and a 200-day moving average of $135.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.88%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

