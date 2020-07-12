Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Stock Holdings Increased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $108.90 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.18 and a twelve month high of $109.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Tariff

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Exane Derivatives Sells 453 Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
Exane Derivatives Sells 453 Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Cyberark Software Ltd
Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Cyberark Software Ltd
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.
Invesco Ltd. Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Kadant Inc.
Invesco Ltd. Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Kadant Inc.
Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
Cypress Capital Group Makes New Investment in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Cypress Capital Group Makes New Investment in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report