Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Stock Holdings Increased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $108.90 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.18 and a twelve month high of $109.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

