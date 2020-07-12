iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Boosted by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $108.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.65. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.70 and a 52-week high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

