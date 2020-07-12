SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 77.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,938,000 after purchasing an additional 20,294 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XNTK opened at $108.49 on Friday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.75.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

