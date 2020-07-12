Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 156 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 16.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,571,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,362,000 after purchasing an additional 947,678 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,406,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,809,000 after purchasing an additional 83,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,171,000 after purchasing an additional 35,485 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,517,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,449,000 after buying an additional 131,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,455,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,791,000 after buying an additional 35,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $107.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.38. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.58.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

