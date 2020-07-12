First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Position Increased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,388 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 52.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 100.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 24.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRC opened at $105.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.18. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $125.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $916.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Compass Point raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

