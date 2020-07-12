6 Meridian Sells 3,604 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

6 Meridian cut its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 13.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,270,000 after acquiring an additional 25,232 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 382.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in J M Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $26,599,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in J M Smucker by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in J M Smucker by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,325,000 after buying an additional 34,322 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJM opened at $105.18 on Friday. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $125.62. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. J M Smucker had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.46.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,218,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $848,933.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,273. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

