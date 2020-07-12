Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,208,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,727,000 after buying an additional 1,157,349 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,093.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,184,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,098,000 after acquiring an additional 956,889 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $24,412,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $104.86 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $139.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.70.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.