Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 168,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,165,000 after buying an additional 108,675 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 39,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 285,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,539,000 after acquiring an additional 25,536 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 28,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.79.

NYSE WM opened at $103.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.16. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.