Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 1,676 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,253 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 47.1% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $102.76 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $106.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.38 and a beta of 0.58.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.49 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $900,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,778.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $156,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,265.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,308 shares of company stock worth $11,403,000. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.23.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.