SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Position Increased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 232.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $102.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.83. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.18 and a twelve month high of $110.33.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

