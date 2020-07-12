Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires Shares of 43,568 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2020

Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 43,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,433,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

RSP stock opened at $102.07 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $118.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.22 and a 200-day moving average of $102.40.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

