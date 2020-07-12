PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 109,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,509,000. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 38.6% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harshman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,182.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $101.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.86. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.29.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNC. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Standpoint Research began coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

