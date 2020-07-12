Diversified Trust Co Sells 221 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $101.60 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.92 and its 200 day moving average is $121.86.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harshman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,182.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

