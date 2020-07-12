Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 1,452 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF stock opened at $101.45 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.75 and a 52 week high of $109.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $0.146 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

