Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 427.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JKL opened at $101.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.29. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $72.15 and a 1-year high of $145.14.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

