Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 3,717 Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 26.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,658 shares in the last quarter. Valinor Management L.P. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 310.1% during the 1st quarter. Valinor Management L.P. now owns 1,283,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,508,000 after purchasing an additional 970,550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,284,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,275,000 after purchasing an additional 930,713 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,087,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,638,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $57.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.52. Planet Fitness Inc has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $127.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

