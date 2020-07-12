Whittier Trust Co. Sells 71,628 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,628 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,375,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,139,000 after buying an additional 584,351 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,955,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,401,000 after acquiring an additional 682,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,181,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $205,805,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in M&T Bank by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB opened at $100.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.09. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $174.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

MTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Cfra cut their price target on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.32.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $112,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

