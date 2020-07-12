Manning & Napier Group LLC Makes New $4.37 Million Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $570,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $100.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.97. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

