Manning & Napier Group LLC Makes New $4.37 Million Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $570,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $100.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.97. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $121.71.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Waste Management, Inc. Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC
Waste Management, Inc. Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC
Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 1,676 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc
Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 1,676 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Position Increased by Whittier Trust Co.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Position Increased by Whittier Trust Co.
Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires Shares of 43,568 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires Shares of 43,568 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
PNC Financial Services Group Inc Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.
PNC Financial Services Group Inc Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.
Diversified Trust Co Sells 221 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc
Diversified Trust Co Sells 221 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report