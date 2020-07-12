Canandaigua National Corp Purchases Shares of 1,960 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2020

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB opened at $100.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.22. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $174.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.09.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 24.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $112,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.32.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

