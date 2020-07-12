Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on OTIS. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Shares of OTIS opened at $56.98 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion and a PE ratio of 29.68.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion.

