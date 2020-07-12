DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,750,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,732,639,000 after acquiring an additional 384,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Realty Income by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,585,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,233,000 after acquiring an additional 886,991 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,977,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,553,000 after acquiring an additional 267,567 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Realty Income by 7.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,777,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,651,000 after acquiring an additional 250,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Realty Income by 27.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,552,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,141,000 after acquiring an additional 774,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O opened at $56.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.66. Realty Income Corp has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 30.44%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 20 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.34%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on O. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.93.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

