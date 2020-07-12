Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 295 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,979,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 375,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,375,000 after buying an additional 16,023 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 105,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $100.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.97. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $75.55 and a 52-week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

