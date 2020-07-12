Whittier Trust Co. Acquires New Stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 27,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $1,011,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $1,922,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $1,278,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $585,000.

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

OTIS opened at $56.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion and a PE ratio of 29.68. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.77.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Waste Management, Inc. Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC
Waste Management, Inc. Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC
Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 1,676 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc
Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 1,676 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Position Increased by Whittier Trust Co.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Position Increased by Whittier Trust Co.
Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires Shares of 43,568 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires Shares of 43,568 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
PNC Financial Services Group Inc Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.
PNC Financial Services Group Inc Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.
Diversified Trust Co Sells 221 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc
Diversified Trust Co Sells 221 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report