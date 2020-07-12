Whittier Trust Co. Acquires New Stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 27,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $1,011,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $1,922,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $1,278,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $585,000.

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

OTIS opened at $56.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion and a PE ratio of 29.68. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.77.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion.

