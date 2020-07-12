Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEGA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pegasystems by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,502,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Pegasystems by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pegasystems news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 2,627 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $269,477.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,374.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 6,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $570,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,699. 51.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $100.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.78. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $107.19.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $265.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEGA shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

