M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Position Lifted by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 828.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,858 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.05% of M&T Bank worth $6,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,805,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,955,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,401,000 after purchasing an additional 682,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,375,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,139,000 after purchasing an additional 584,351 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $37,926,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $24,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Cfra cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.32.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $100.37 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $174.37. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.09.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 24.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $112,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $201,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

