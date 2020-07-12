Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) PT Lowered to $29.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $29.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.52.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $98.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.