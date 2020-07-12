Insider Selling: Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) COO Sells 913 Shares of Stock

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) COO Huw M. Nash sold 913 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $20,460.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44. The company has a market cap of $763.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 94.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 45.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 979.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 313.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period.

STOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Stoke Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

