Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Now Covered by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.52.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,816,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,615 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,157,509,000. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 27,636,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,097 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,417,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,180,000 after acquiring an additional 484,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,244,000 after acquiring an additional 488,783 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

