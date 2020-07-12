Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) CEO Ankit Mahadevia Sells 754 Shares

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $10,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ankit Mahadevia also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, July 9th, Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,293 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $32,812.83.

NASDAQ SPRO opened at $13.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Spero Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.97.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.13. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 654.03% and a negative return on equity of 88.22%. The business had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics Inc will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 33.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 69,852 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $3,830,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 13.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 15.2% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 605,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Wells Fargo & Co PT Lowered to $29.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Wells Fargo & Co PT Lowered to $29.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Insider Selling: Stoke Therapeutics COO Sells 913 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Stoke Therapeutics COO Sells 913 Shares of Stock
Wells Fargo & Co Now Covered by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities
Wells Fargo & Co Now Covered by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities
Spero Therapeutics Inc CEO Ankit Mahadevia Sells 754 Shares
Spero Therapeutics Inc CEO Ankit Mahadevia Sells 754 Shares
Twitter’s “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities
Twitter’s “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities
Stoke Therapeutics Insider Sells $21,172.50 in Stock
Stoke Therapeutics Insider Sells $21,172.50 in Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report