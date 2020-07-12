Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) CEO Ankit Mahadevia Sells 754 Shares

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $10,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ankit Mahadevia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 9th, Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,293 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $32,812.83.

NASDAQ SPRO opened at $13.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Spero Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.97.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.13. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 654.03% and a negative return on equity of 88.22%. The business had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics Inc will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 33.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 69,852 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $3,830,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 13.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 15.2% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 605,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

