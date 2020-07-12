Twitter’s (TWTR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cfra upgraded Twitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura cut their price target on Twitter from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Twitter from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Twitter from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Twitter from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.35.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. Twitter has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $747,588.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,584 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,439 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Analyst Recommendations for Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Wells Fargo & Co PT Lowered to $29.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Wells Fargo & Co PT Lowered to $29.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Insider Selling: Stoke Therapeutics COO Sells 913 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Stoke Therapeutics COO Sells 913 Shares of Stock
Wells Fargo & Co Now Covered by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities
Wells Fargo & Co Now Covered by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities
Spero Therapeutics Inc CEO Ankit Mahadevia Sells 754 Shares
Spero Therapeutics Inc CEO Ankit Mahadevia Sells 754 Shares
Twitter’s “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities
Twitter’s “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities
Stoke Therapeutics Insider Sells $21,172.50 in Stock
Stoke Therapeutics Insider Sells $21,172.50 in Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report