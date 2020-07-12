Twitter’s (TWTR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cfra upgraded Twitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura cut their price target on Twitter from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Twitter from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Twitter from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Twitter from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.35.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. Twitter has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $747,588.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,584 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,439 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

