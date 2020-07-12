Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Insider Sells $21,172.50 in Stock

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) insider Robin A. Walker sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $21,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $23.40 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $39.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44. The company has a market cap of $763.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 30,765 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 4,491.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 175,735 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

