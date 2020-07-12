Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,006,000 after acquiring an additional 20,587 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 177,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 1,528.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 47,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heard Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 36.6% in the first quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 61,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $99.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.07 and a 52 week high of $142.89. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.82.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 60.82% and a net margin of 39.54%. The company had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.13.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $154,325.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 29,692 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $2,822,818.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,513.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,806. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

