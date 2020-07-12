Whittier Trust Co. Sells 13,939 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,939 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 22.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AJG opened at $99.14 on Friday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $109.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $97,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,719,998.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra upped their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

