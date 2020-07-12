Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,401,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,325,000 after buying an additional 457,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Atmos Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,887,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,863,000 after acquiring an additional 288,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,671,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,075,000 after acquiring an additional 472,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,981,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,243,000 after acquiring an additional 57,002 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,851,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,164,000 after purchasing an additional 422,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.45.

NYSE ATO opened at $99.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.31. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.92 and a 52 week high of $121.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.72 and a 200-day moving average of $105.61.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

