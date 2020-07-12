Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,406 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.45.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $99.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $121.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.61.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

