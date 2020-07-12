Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 10.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Atmos Energy by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATO opened at $99.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.31. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.92 and a 1-year high of $121.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.45.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

