Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,448 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Nike were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Nike by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,633 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in Nike by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 24,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,866,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Nike by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nike from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.01.

Shares of NKE opened at $97.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.38 billion, a PE ratio of 62.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.22 and a 200 day moving average of $93.49. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

In other Nike news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,228,100. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

