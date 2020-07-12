Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBSH opened at $55.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.57.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $324.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.18 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 30.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on CBSH. Raymond James downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub cut Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $55.20.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total value of $771,244.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,165,092.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

