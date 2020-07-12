Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 463 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $10,112,110,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,060,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,481,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,869 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $1,797,357,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Boston Properties by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,258,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,654,000 after buying an additional 1,734,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Boston Properties by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,386,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,057,000 after buying an additional 523,455 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boston Properties news, Director Bruce W. Duncan bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.14 per share, for a total transaction of $980,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.47 per share, for a total transaction of $377,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,513,890 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BXP. Mizuho decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

Shares of BXP opened at $87.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.57 and a 52 week high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $2.39. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

