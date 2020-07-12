Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 426 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Entergy were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 11.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,692,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,882,000 after purchasing an additional 814,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Entergy by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,224,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234,928 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Entergy by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,907,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,202,000 after acquiring an additional 809,364 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,586,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,273,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,066,000 after acquiring an additional 60,174 shares in the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.92.

Entergy stock opened at $98.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.93 and its 200-day moving average is $108.15. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

